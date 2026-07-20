Balefire LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,889 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in United Rentals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,209.00 to $1,421.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,140.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $1,043.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,041.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $911.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.59 and a 12-month high of $1,143.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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