Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1,105.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotera Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $17.75 on Monday. Sotera Health Company has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $19.85. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.76.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.78 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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