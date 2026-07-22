Ball Corporation $BALL Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,999,409 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 340,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.25% of Ball worth $354,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 402.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company's stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price target on Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ball

Ball Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE BALL opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Ball's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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