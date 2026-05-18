Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,190 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC's holdings in Ball were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Ball by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 802 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Get Ball alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $710,275.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,118.36. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ball and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.54.

Get Our Latest Report on BALL

Ball Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball's payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ball, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ball wasn't on the list.

While Ball currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here