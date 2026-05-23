Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,060 shares of the company's stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC's holdings in Ball were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 402.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 10.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Ball News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, which may signal improving fundamentals and support investor sentiment.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Ball across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and several quarterly forecasts, which may signal improving fundamentals and support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: The latest consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $3.99, so the analyst changes are helpful but still broadly in line with market expectations.

The latest consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at $3.99, so the analyst changes are helpful but still broadly in line with market expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent non-company articles about “Dragon Ball” appear unrelated to Ball Corporation’s business and are unlikely to affect the stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Ball's dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ball from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BALL

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, SVP Fauze Villatoro bought 1,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. This trade represents a 12.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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