Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $128.93 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 246,755 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.92% of Avery Dennison worth $128,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,900,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $942,039,000 after acquiring an additional 644,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $703,856,000 after acquiring an additional 647,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $673,247,000 after acquiring an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,841,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,613,000 after buying an additional 435,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.33.

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Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $159.37 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $199.54. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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