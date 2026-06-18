Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $142.23 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,838 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 219,749 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $142,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,210 shares of the company's stock worth $226,803,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 945.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,641 shares of the company's stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 52,125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company's stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 179,771 shares of the company's stock worth $62,102,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $511,151,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $379.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $260.03 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $240.61 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $267.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

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