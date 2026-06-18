Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Has $143.95 Million Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,699 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,599 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.87% of nVent Electric worth $143,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $178.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.88.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

See Also

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