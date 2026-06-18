Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 492,410 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.09% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $202,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth $61,010,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $229.24 on Thursday. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $249.51. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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