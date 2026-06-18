Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816,447 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 141,409 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 2.67% of Clearwater Analytics worth $188,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.0%

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 180,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,385,654.15. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,691,732.20. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,511 shares of company stock valued at $19,601,350. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.19.

View Our Latest Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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