Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,212,957 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 109,156 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 2.9% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 5.84% of Gartner worth $1,062,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $133.61 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.26 and a fifty-two week high of $409.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $200.00 to $183.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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