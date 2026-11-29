Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 202,314 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $32,761,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.48% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 531 shares of the construction company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company's stock.

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Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $185.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.28 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.31.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.62 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.3730 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.3390. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Armstrong World Industries's payout ratio is 19.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $200.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $203.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries designs and manufactures ceiling and wall systems for commercial, institutional and residential buildings. Its products include mineral fiber and fiberglass ceiling panels, metal ceiling systems, suspension systems, wood ceilings and other architectural specialty solutions. The company's products are used in settings such as offices, schools, healthcare facilities and retail spaces. Armstrong primarily serves customers in North America, including architects, contractors, distributors and building owners.

See Also

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