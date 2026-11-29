Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 79.2% in the third quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 142.9% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Downshift Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here's some of the latest news about AMD:

Positive Sentiment: A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. AMD Stock Rises as Chipmakers Rebound

A broad rebound in chip stocks helped lift AMD shares, with reports noting the sector’s recovery from recent losses tied to AI export concerns. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. AMD's Data Center Business Leads Growth

AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. Neutral Sentiment: A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. AMD Shares and the Short Report

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $594.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $640.11.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.1%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $422.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $658.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 17,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $9,333,563.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 353,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,038,501.90. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total transaction of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,158,364.24. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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