Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,303 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 383,276 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,550,000. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 32,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,025 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. TRB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Alphabet News

These are some of the GOOG news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: ETF flows were supportive: 37 funds bought Alphabet shares on Wednesday while 16 sold, for a reported net inflow of $134 million. Read More.

ETF flows were supportive: 37 funds bought Alphabet shares on Wednesday while 16 sold, for a reported net inflow of $134 million. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Alphabet and approaching lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during specified periods, with one report linking claims to alleged Gemini 3.5 Pro delays. The allegations are not established findings, but the litigation headlines may weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Alphabet and approaching lead-plaintiff deadlines. The suit alleges securities-law violations during specified periods, with one report linking claims to alleged Gemini 3.5 Pro delays. The allegations are not established findings, but the litigation headlines may weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent analysis highlights investor concerns about heavy AI infrastructure spending, weaker free cash flow and slower Search growth, despite strong Google Cloud growth. One report cited quarterly capital expenditure of $51.4 billion; the supplied earnings background also notes an EPS miss. These concerns may keep pressure on valuation until investors see clearer returns from AI investment. Read More.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $273.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $260.69 and a one year high of $404.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $313.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 50.03% and a return on equity of 43.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 83 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.45, for a total transaction of $28,257.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,424.20. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. is a technology holding company whose largest business is Google. Google provides internet services and products including Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Google Maps and Google Play, as well as advertising services and consumer hardware such as Pixel devices. Alphabet also operates Google Cloud, which offers cloud infrastructure, data analytics and productivity tools to businesses and organizations. Its Other Bets businesses pursue opportunities beyond Google, including autonomous driving through Waymo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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