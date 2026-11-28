Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA - Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 437,318 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 2.85% of CareDx worth $97,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 33.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 931,678 shares of the company's stock worth $60,559,000 after acquiring an additional 231,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,914 shares of the company's stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,184,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,561,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,297,000.

Get CareDx alerts: Sign Up

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 2.51. CareDx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.45. CareDx had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $139.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post 1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 61,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total transaction of $4,821,805.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 199,147 shares in the company, valued at $15,497,619.54. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 13,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $1,092,270.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,840,832.90. The trade was a 22.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock worth $6,475,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CareDx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CareDx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc. is a precision medicine company focused on organ transplantation. It develops and provides diagnostic tests and related services to help clinicians assess transplant recipients and monitor their health over time. Its offerings include AlloSure, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to help monitor for organ rejection, and AlloMap, a gene-expression test used in heart transplant care. CareDx also provides histocompatibility testing, clinical tools, and services designed to support patients and transplant care teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CareDx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CareDx wasn't on the list.

While CareDx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report