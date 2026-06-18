Bamco Inc. NY Sells 7,389 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 7.66% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $696,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:KNSL opened at $309.05 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.20 and a 12-month high of $512.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $321.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 27.48%.The business had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $390.18.

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Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CAO Christopher R. Tangard bought 330 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,520. The trade was a 660.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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