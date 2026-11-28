Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,761,918 shares of the company's stock after selling 805,418 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.92% of Netskope worth $65,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTSK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Netskope by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,722,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,838 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netskope during the 2nd quarter worth $25,107,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Netskope by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,720,997 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,103 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope in the second quarter valued at $11,325,580. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,158,000.

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Netskope Trading Up 8.6%

NTSK stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.01. Netskope Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. Netskope had a negative return on equity of 83.84% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. The business had revenue of $220.54 million during the quarter. Netskope has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.150--0.150 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.030 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netskope Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netskope

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 10,621 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $158,252.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTSK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Netskope in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Netskope from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Netskope from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netskope from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Netskope from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTSK

Netskope Profile

Netskope, Inc. is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations protect users, data and applications across cloud, web and private network environments. Its Netskope One platform brings together security and networking capabilities designed to support secure access to cloud services and company resources. The platform includes services such as cloud access security, secure web gateways, zero-trust network access, data loss prevention and threat protection. These tools are intended to help organizations manage security policies, identify risks and protect sensitive information as employees work across locations and devices.

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