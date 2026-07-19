Banco Bradesco SA $BBD Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724,789 shares of the bank's stock after selling 508,451 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Banco Bradesco worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,613 shares of the bank's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter.

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Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.1%

BBD stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Banco Bradesco's payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil's retail and corporate credit markets.

The company's product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

Further Reading

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