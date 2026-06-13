Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,313 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,580 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.9% of Banco Santander S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $120,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $998.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,016.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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