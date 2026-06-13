Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 33,558 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,820 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $48,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock worth $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GE stock opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $232.24 and a one year high of $348.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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