Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,946 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $184.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Evercore cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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