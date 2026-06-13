Banco Santander S.A. Buys 14,671 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,739 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $424.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.93. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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