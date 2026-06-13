Banco Santander S.A. Buys 55,400 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $44,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ICE alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $10,081,939.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average of $159.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $211.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intercontinental Exchange, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intercontinental Exchange wasn't on the list.

While Intercontinental Exchange currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here