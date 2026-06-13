Banco Santander S.A. Has $21.37 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,480 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $21,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched Coinbase for Agents , a new AI tool that lets models like ChatGPT and Claude trade crypto, make payments, and execute strategies on users’ behalf. Investors may view this as a potential new revenue driver and a way for Coinbase to become a key platform for autonomous finance. Cointelegraph article

Coinbase launched , a new AI tool that lets models like ChatGPT and Claude trade crypto, make payments, and execute strategies on users’ behalf. Investors may view this as a potential new revenue driver and a way for Coinbase to become a key platform for autonomous finance. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase also rolled out an AI-powered trading platform for autonomous agents , reinforcing the company’s push into agentic commerce and potentially broadening user engagement. Blockonomi article

Coinbase also rolled out an , reinforcing the company’s push into agentic commerce and potentially broadening user engagement. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard selected Coinbase as part of an AI agent payments initiative , which could help validate Coinbase’s infrastructure and expand its role in emerging machine-to-machine payment rails. Yahoo Finance article

Mastercard selected Coinbase as part of an , which could help validate Coinbase’s infrastructure and expand its role in emerging machine-to-machine payment rails. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase and MassPay announced a stablecoin-powered payout partnership spanning 180 countries, pointing to growing enterprise use of USDC and broader adoption of Coinbase-linked payment infrastructure. Cointelegraph article

Coinbase and MassPay announced a spanning 180 countries, pointing to growing enterprise use of USDC and broader adoption of Coinbase-linked payment infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Circle moved a record $4.4 billion in USDC to a Coinbase-linked wallet, underscoring Coinbase’s central role in stablecoin settlement and treasury flows on-chain. Blockonomi article

Circle moved a record to a Coinbase-linked wallet, underscoring Coinbase’s central role in stablecoin settlement and treasury flows on-chain. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase’s Quantum Advisory Council warned that Bitcoin may face future quantum-related risks, but this is more of a long-term industry issue than a direct near-term catalyst for COIN. NewsBTC article

Coinbase’s Quantum Advisory Council warned that Bitcoin may face future quantum-related risks, but this is more of a long-term industry issue than a direct near-term catalyst for COIN. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein suggested the 2026 World Cup could boost prediction markets and potentially benefit Coinbase through new user activity, but this is still speculative and depends on broader market adoption. Cointelegraph article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total transaction of $1,815,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,446,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock worth $7,746,861 in the last 90 days. 16.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $250.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of COIN opened at $159.78 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

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