Banco Santander S.A. Has $23.36 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,791 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 49,836 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in AMETEK were worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 125,491 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $226.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $243.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.AMETEK's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AMETEK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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