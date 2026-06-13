Banco Santander S.A. Has $23.97 Million Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 45,673 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Edison International worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after purchasing an additional 480,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,407,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 801,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $339,311,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edison International Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EIX. UBS Group downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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