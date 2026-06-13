Banco Santander S.A. Has $278.96 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 312,015 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of Banco Santander S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $278,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $382.07 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average is $363.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.17 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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