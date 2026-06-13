Banco Santander S.A. Has $54.88 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,716 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $479.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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