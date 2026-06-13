Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Banco Santander S.A. Has $54.88 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Written by MarketBeat
June 13, 2026
Thermo Fisher Scientific logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, ending with 94,716 shares valued at about $54.9 million.
  • Thermo Fisher reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.44 versus $5.25 expected and revenue of $11.01 billion, up 6.2% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $608.95.
  • Interested in Thermo Fisher Scientific? Here are five stocks we like better.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,716 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $643.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $479.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Right Now?

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Reduce the Risk Cover
Reduce the Risk

Market downturns give many investors pause, and for good reason. Wondering how to offset this risk? Click the link to learn more about using beta to protect your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” Could Make You Richer
From Traders Agency (Ad)
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
Watch Before Friday: Most Investors Are Getting the SpaceX IPO Completely Wrong
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines