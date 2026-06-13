Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,967 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $204.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.90 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $244.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $365.00 price target on Adobe in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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