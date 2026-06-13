Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,153 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.07% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the company's stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 21,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $89.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of -128.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $100.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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