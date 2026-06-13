Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 4,096 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,317 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $1,062.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $909.86. The company has a market capitalization of $313.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $609.59 and a 1 year high of $1,098.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. SpaceX IPO Crowds Pre-Market Sentiment

Goldman Sachs is benefiting from high-profile underwriting and advisory work, including the SpaceX IPO and Prometheus’ massive funding round, both of which highlight stronger capital-markets activity and potential fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Goldman Sachs’ optimistic 2026 market outlook and views that AI infrastructure spending could stay elevated support the investment-banking and markets narrative for GS. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. JPMorgan adjusts price target on Goldman Sachs to 900 from 826

JPMorgan raised its price target on Goldman Sachs but kept a neutral rating, suggesting valuation remains rich even after the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Separate commentary that Goldman Sachs sees the market as trending higher and favors sectors tied to AI and growth is constructive, but it is more of a broad-market read than a direct company-specific catalyst. Goldman Sachs doubles down on stock market outlook for 2026

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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