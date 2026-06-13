Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 33,403 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.'s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,296,000. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $405,596,000 after purchasing an additional 606,612 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $834,675,000 after purchasing an additional 408,649 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $612.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $692.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.25 and a twelve month high of $821.11. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $778.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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