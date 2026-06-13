Banco Santander S.A. Sells 25,788 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,367 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 25,788 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Entergy worth $23,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Entergy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ETR opened at $111.09 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Entergy from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

View Our Latest Report on Entergy

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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