Bandera Partners LLC Invests $7.78 Million in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,783,000. Intuit comprises 3.5% of Bandera Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 915 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Intuit Launches Business Credit Card That Brings Spend Management, Rewards, and Insights Together in QuickBooks

Intuit launched a new QuickBooks-linked small business credit card with Mastercard, which could deepen engagement with its platform and create a new financial-services growth avenue. Positive Sentiment: Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed.

Intuit highlighted its AI and telesurgery-style collaboration vision at the Society of Robotic Surgery conference for its broader technology platform, showcasing long-term innovation, though this is not directly tied to INTU’s core business and appears to be unrelated content in the feed. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. INTU Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Intuit Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple law firms urged affected shareholders to contact them before the September lead-plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. These reminders are procedural, but they keep the allegations in the spotlight. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results.

Intuit’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth remain supportive in the background, but today’s trading appears to be driven more by litigation headlines and analyst sentiment than by operating results. Negative Sentiment: A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Intuit Inc.

A class action was filed alleging Intuit overstated the health of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth prospects, raising concerns about disclosure risk and potential legal costs. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary about generative AI disruption fears and a reported analyst downgrade added to investor caution around Intuit’s growth outlook and valuation. Generative AI Disruption Fears Hurt Intuit (INTU)

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $281.53 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.57 and a 200 day moving average of $394.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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