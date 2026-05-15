Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.51 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,226 shares of the company's stock after selling 679,636 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHD. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.53.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Further Reading

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