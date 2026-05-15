Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.97 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,763 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $554,196,000 after purchasing an additional 512,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,776,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,058,000 after buying an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,122,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $158,119,000 after buying an additional 287,665 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,842,306 shares of the company's stock worth $102,324,000 after acquiring an additional 388,366 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,458,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. The trade was a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Further Reading

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