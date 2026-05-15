Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,361 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,666 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 187.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv by 272.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Vertiv by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,102 shares of the company's stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 135,313 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 131.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company's stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 918,200 shares of the company's stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 445,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $294.64.

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Vertiv Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $375.22 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $379.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $291.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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