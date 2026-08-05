Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,337 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.86% of FTAI Aviation worth $216,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTAI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,341 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 16,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FTAI Aviation this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research lowered its price target for FTAI Aviation from $400 to $350 but maintained a Buy rating. The revised target still implies substantial upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga article

BTIG Research lowered its price target for FTAI Aviation from $400 to $350 but maintained a rating. The revised target still implies substantial upside from the referenced share price. Positive Sentiment: President David Moreno purchased 2,475 shares for approximately $498,000 at an average price of $201.27, increasing his direct ownership by 1.26% to 199,490 shares. The insider purchase may signal management confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Insider purchase article

President David Moreno purchased 2,475 shares for approximately $498,000 at an average price of $201.27, increasing his direct ownership by 1.26% to 199,490 shares. The insider purchase may signal management confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating, while the broader analyst consensus is Moderate Buy , with ten Buy ratings and one Hold rating. The company also declared a $0.50-per-share dividend payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 12. Jefferies rating article

Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating, while the broader analyst consensus is , with ten Buy ratings and one Hold rating. The company also declared a $0.50-per-share dividend payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 12. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional investors own approximately 88.96% of FTAI Aviation’s shares, with several major funds increasing their positions. This indicates strong institutional sponsorship but may also contribute to volatility if large holders adjust exposure.

Institutional investors own approximately 88.96% of FTAI Aviation’s shares, with several major funds increasing their positions. This indicates strong institutional sponsorship but may also contribute to volatility if large holders adjust exposure. Negative Sentiment: FTAI Aviation reported quarterly EPS of $1.13, below the $1.32 consensus estimate and down from $1.57 a year earlier. Although revenue rose 40.9% year over year to $953.09 million, the earnings shortfall remains a key near-term concern. FTAI Aviation earnings information

FTAI Aviation reported quarterly EPS of $1.13, below the $1.32 consensus estimate and down from $1.57 a year earlier. Although revenue rose 40.9% year over year to $953.09 million, the earnings shortfall remains a key near-term concern. Negative Sentiment: The BTIG target reduction from $400 to $350 represents a more cautious outlook despite the continued Buy rating. FTAI also trades below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while its elevated debt-to-equity ratio adds financial risk.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $290.00 price objective on FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $221.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $134.49 and a one year high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 15.94%.The firm's revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President David Moreno purchased 2,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $201.27 per share, for a total transaction of $498,143.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 199,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,151,352.30. This trade represents a 1.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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