Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Bank of America Corp DE Sells 80,897 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Aercap logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bank of America reduced its AerCap stake by 5%, selling 80,897 shares and retaining 1.54 million shares worth approximately $211.9 million. Institutional investors collectively own 96.42% of AerCap.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $172.56; recent targets range from $155 to $190.
  • AerCap reported quarterly earnings of $5.14 per share, beating estimates by $1.00, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $2.22 billion. The company also declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend and authorized a $1 billion share-repurchase program.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aercap.

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 80,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.93% of Aercap worth $211,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $172.56.

View Our Latest Report on AER

Aercap Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AER stock opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $156.33.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. Aercap had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aercap (NYSE:AER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aercap Right Now?

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
Elon Musk Set to Drop Bombshell on August 6
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines