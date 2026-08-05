Bank of America Corp DE Sells 80,897 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 80,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.93% of Aercap worth $211,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aercap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aercap from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Aercap from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $172.56.

View Our Latest Report on AER

Aercap Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of AER stock opened at $155.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $107.50 and a 1-year high of $156.33.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.00. Aercap had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.800-16.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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