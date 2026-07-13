Bank of America Corporation $BAC is AMF Tjanstepension AB's 8th Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,562,619 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 266,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.13% of Bank of America worth $466,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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