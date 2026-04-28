Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,670 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 283,565 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $376.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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