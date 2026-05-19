Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 53,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.0% of Payden & Rygel's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Payden & Rygel's holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 235,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,814,296. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.06.

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Bank of America News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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