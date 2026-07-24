Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,677,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 640.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after buying an additional 23,351,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 914.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,380,239,000 after buying an additional 22,621,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer cut Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore set a $63.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $61.30 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.56%.The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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