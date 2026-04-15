Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,658 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bank of America Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BAC opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $381.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Bank of America from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 227,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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