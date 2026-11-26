Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 1,812.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 369,069 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 167.6% during the second quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 69.9% during the second quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Balance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Bank of America News

These are some of the BAC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America renewed its long-term co-branded credit-card partnership with Allegiant Travel. The deal keeps the Allways Rewards card on BAC’s platform and supports recurring fee income from travel and everyday spending. Article: Bank of America Renews Long Term Card Tie Up With a Travel Partner

Bank of America renewed its long-term co-branded credit-card partnership with Allegiant Travel. The deal keeps the Allways Rewards card on BAC’s platform and supports recurring fee income from travel and everyday spending. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices cite allegations about the company’s disclosures; they are not findings of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. Article: Shareholder Alert—Class Action Against Bank of America

Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action against BAC, with a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices cite allegations about the company’s disclosures; they are not findings of wrongdoing, but the litigation creates reputational and legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: A report highlighted $486 billion in unrealized securities losses across U.S. banks, raising concerns about balance-sheet flexibility and potential pressure on margins. Article: Bank Bond Losses Hit $486 Billion: How Exposed Is Bank of America?

Bank of America Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Bank of America's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

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