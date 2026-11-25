Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $2,571,060,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $2,359,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $2,313,953,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $939,807,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $916,398,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of America from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $334.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

Bank of America News Roundup

These are some of the BAC news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Article: Is Bank of America’s Attractive Valuation Enough to Buy the Stock?

A recent analysis points to BAC’s discounted valuation, revenue growth and AI investments as potential supports for the shares, while noting earnings concerns remain. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America’s strategists warned that investors may be underestimating the risk of a 2027 recession. A weaker economy could pressure loan growth and credit quality, though the warning is a forecast rather than a company-specific development. Article: Bank of America Warns of 2027 Recession Risk

Bank of America’s strategists warned that investors may be underestimating the risk of a 2027 recession. A weaker economy could pressure loan growth and credit quality, though the warning is a forecast rather than a company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway has continued reducing its long-held BAC stake. The sales may weigh on investor sentiment, although the article cautions that they do not alone determine the stock’s prospects. Article: Berkshire Hathaway Has Sold More Than Half Its Bank of America Shares

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving consumers, businesses, institutional investors and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mortgages, auto loans and other lending, as well as payment and treasury services. The company also provides investment and wealth management through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, and serves corporate and institutional clients with commercial banking, capital markets, trading and advisory services.

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