Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,442 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 168,879 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,605,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,298,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $2,571,060,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $2,359,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $2,313,953,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $939,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Top Bank of America Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about BAC:

Positive Sentiment: BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Will Bank of America’s Swiss Expansion Fuel Further Fee Income Growth?

BAC’s Swiss expansion is reportedly attracting clients and broadening its European capabilities, which could create more cross-border business and fee income over time. Neutral Sentiment: One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Bank of America Stock: Is BAC Underperforming the Financial Sector?

One market analysis says BAC has lagged the broader financial sector, while Wall Street remains broadly bullish. That contrast points to a mixed backdrop rather than a clear change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that a securities class action has been filed against Bank of America and highlighted a December 15 lead-plaintiff deadline. The claims remain allegations, not established findings, but the litigation attention could weigh on sentiment and carries potential legal and reputational costs. SBS Law lawsuit notice Rosen Law class-action deadline notice

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.12 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a financial services company serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, large corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, lending, and digital banking, as well as treasury and payment services for businesses. The company also provides wealth management and investment services through Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, along with investment banking, trading, and research services for corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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