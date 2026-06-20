Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 14,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,868,408 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,730,685,000 after purchasing an additional 234,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,513 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,222,409,000 after buying an additional 4,916,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,324,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,954 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $790,471,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $135.13 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $189.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.69.

View Our Latest Report on NRG

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

See Also

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