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Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Bank Of Montreal logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its Bank of Montreal stake by 29.5% in the first quarter, ending with 62,396 shares valued at about $8.45 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to BMO positions, and institutional ownership stands at 45.82% of the stock.
  • BMO recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.71 per share, while its latest earnings beat expectations with EPS of $2.68 versus $2.54 estimated and revenue topping forecasts.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bank Of Montreal.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,396 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 7.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,495,672 shares of the bank's stock worth $473,306,000 after buying an additional 228,210 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the bank's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 11.5% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the bank's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank Of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $177.84 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $184.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 12.60%.The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Bank Of Montreal's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal's dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal NYSE: BMO, commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada's largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO's core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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