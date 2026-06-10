Bank Of Montreal $BMO Shares Sold by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Free Report) TSE: BMO by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the bank's stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Westerkirk Capital Inc.'s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Code Waechter LLC raised its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,121 shares of the bank's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the bank's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank Of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank Of Montreal

Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BMO opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $167.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO - Get Free Report) TSE: BMO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal's payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal NYSE: BMO, commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada's largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO's core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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